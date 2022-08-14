Search

14 Aug 2022

Rose of Tralee contestants to be given tour of Kildare in advance of festival in Kerry

Rose of Tralee contestants to visit Kildare on August 15

Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne from Newbridge and Aine Mangan of Into Kildare

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Aug 2022 8:07 AM

An International Rose of Tralee Festival delegation of contestants will be visiting County Kildare next week.
The schedule and itinerary for the hopefuls has been arranged by Into Kildare, the tourism body for County Kildare and will be focused on the north of the county.
The Roses will be staying in Barberstown Castle where they will also enjoy a myriad of activities including a black-tie gala dinner.
Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare said: “We are very much looking forward to the visit of the Roses to County Kildare and are delighted to work in partnership with Barberstown Castle. 
“The Roses’ tour around North Kildare will shine a spotlight on all the great things to see and do in the county.
“The Rose of Tralee Festival is watched on television all around the world and is a great showcase for Ireland and all it has to offer.
“This visit to Kildare is very important and provides us with a great opportunity to promote tourism to the region on a global stage, via the media.”
The public are being encouraged to go out to meet the Roses when they visit north Kildare on August 15.
Some of the places they will visit include the village of Ardclough, Cliff at Lyons Estate, Leixlip Castle, the home place of Arthur Guinness in Celbridge, Carton House and The K Club. 
The Roses will also enjoy some fun activities in each of these locations including, axe throwing in Carton House and golf at The K Club. 
They will also experience a mini ‘Taste of Kildare’ experience with food from ‘Farm to Fork’ at Cliff at Lyons and a delectable formal dinner at Barberstown Castle.
The current Rose representing Kildare is Ashleigh Byrne from Newbridge.
The Festival runs in Tralee from August 19 to 23.
For more details visit www.intokildare.ie.

