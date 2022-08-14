Search

14 Aug 2022

Clane Garda Station to host Open Day

Garda Lantern Gardai

Garda Station lantern

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Aug 2022 7:04 AM

Members of the public are invited to an open day at Clane Garda Station to mark the centenary of the force. The Irish tricolour will be hoisted for the first time at the station to mark the occasion. The event takes place on Wednesday, September 28, at 11.30am.
The Garda Band will lead Clane and Robertstown Gardaí, along with the Mounted Unit, onto Main Street of the town.
At 12pm the parade will finish at Clane Garda Station.
Superintendent Oliver Henry of Naas Garda District will welcome everyone before senior garda officers and the Mayor of Kildare Cllr Fintan Brett deliver speeches.
A wreath will be laid in memory of past gardaí who have passed away. This will be followed by the Irish tricolour being raised for the first time at Clane Garda Station.
Members of the public will also be invited to Clane Tennis Club to meet various Garda Units such as the Garda Public Order Unit, Naas Roads Policing Unit, Kildare Community Policing Unit, Armed Support Unit, the Garda Band, the Garda Mounted Unit, Water Unit and Dog Unit.
Also present will be the Garda LGBT car, a vintage Garda car and a new electric Garda vehicle.
Items from the Garda museum such as old uniforms, equipment, and information stands will also be put on display.
The event, which is being co-ordinated by Community Garda Shane Smyth, is expected to conclude at 3pm.

Centenary
Many local garda stations across County Kildare are also holding individual centenary events.
Garda HQ has also sent commemorative coins and medals to serving and retired members of the force.
In April, hundreds of people gathered in Kildare town today for an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Civic Guard/An Garda Siochána to Co Kildare in 1922.

Local News

