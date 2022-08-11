KILDARE: Emergency services rush to car on fire on M7

The vehicle in flames at the scene
This was the scene on the M7 yesterday evening when a car burst into flames.
The incident happened on the eastbound lanes between Monasterevin and Kildare Village.
Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service responded to the emergency.
The fire engulfed the vehicle and thick, black smoke spread across the motorway.
The occupiers of the vehicle tried to remove belongings which were left on the hard shoulder.
The blaze was eventually controlled by emergency services.
