Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 11

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Colomey

Athy, Kildare



Josephine (Jo) Colomey, late of Kildangan & St Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare, who died on August 10th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Ward. Predeceased by her sisters Eileen, Mary and Bridie, deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews, also her lifelong friends and staff of St Vincent's.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Chapel Lane, Mount Hawkins, Athy (Eircode R14 NX80) on Thursday, 11th Aug, from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Friday 12th at 5.45pm to Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan, arriving for reception prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 13th Aug, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

The death has occurred of Jarlath Cox

Hawthorn Cottage, Coolelan, Rathangan, Kildare



Jarlath Cox, "Hawthorn Cottage", Coolelan, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, August 10th 2022 at home. Beloved husband of the late Stephanie (nee Conway). Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mildred & Sr. Mercedes Dolores, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews extended family & friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan on Friday evening (August 12th) for prayers at 6.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Suzanne Finn

Celbridge, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Finn, Suzanne, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Alderwood Close, Springfield, Tallaght, Dublin 24), August 9th 2022, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold's Cross. Pre-deceased by her loving mother and best friend Marie. Beloved daughter of Matthew and dear sister of Martina and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, nieces Eve and Sarah, nephew Adam, brother-in-law Philip, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends especially Andrew.

Rest In Peace

Removal from her home tomorrow, Thursday at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Thursday at approx. 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Suzanne's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her home tomorrow, Thursday at approx. 11am for friends and neighbours who wish to line the route to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Suzanne to Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services, Harold's Cross by clicking on the following link : https://olh.ie/make-a-donation/

