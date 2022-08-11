KILDARE: Drivers may have to wait until February 2023 for test in Naas

Drivers may have to wait several months to get a NCT test date in Naas — but the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists to check other NCT centres for earlier availability.

A check of the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) website today revealed that the next earliest appointment at the Naas facility is February 2023.

The RSA said NCT centres are still dealing with a backlog of customers due to being closed for long periods during Covid-19 lockdowns.

It added that the service is finding it difficult to recruit and retain staff and that there are more second hand vehicles circulating.

Gardaí have said if a motorist is detected driving a vehicle without a valid NCT cert and can provide proof of a scheduled test date, a garda will take this into account.

The RSA said: “NCT test appointment slots are released continually across all centres.

“Many slots also become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments.

“Some customers may only find dates that are beyond the due date for their NCT.

“If a customer requires an appointment sooner than those available online, they should contact NCTS directly on 01 4135992 or place themselves on the priority list online.”

It claimed that the vast majority of customers on the priority list get an appointment at their preferred test centre within four to five weeks.

It added that the overall average booking lead time for an NCT was just over 23 days.

In the first half of this year, around 731,000 NCTs were conducted, but 338,000 were failures, which means they will have to be retested. Tyres, front suspension, headlights and brakes were the most common problems.

A statement from the NCT operators, Applus said:

"NCT are experiencing high demand at present however, test appointment slots are released continually across all centres, and also, many slots become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments. Customers who require an earlier appointment than available online are asked to contact us on 014135992 or go online and place themselves on the priority list. As a result, any customer booking an NCT for their car, 4 weeks before its due date, should be able to have their car tested on time at most test centres.



"Covid continues to effect NCT operations, there are very high levels of customer no-shows and late cancellations, which, as you can imagine, is severely impacting the business and our ability to offer these appointments to other customers. Staff absenteeism levels at test centres have also resulted in cancelled NCT appointments. We are asking customers, if they know in advance that they will not be able to make their NCT appointment on the day, to let us know as soon as possible (they can cancel through our call centre on 014135992 or online www.ncts.ie) so that those appointments could be offered to those customers on the priority list.

"Every effort is been made to manage demand at this busy time, including the recruitment of additional vehicle inspectors. The NCT are currently training a new batch of vehicle inspectors and further recruitment is currently ongoing. Qualified mechanics can apply to become Vehicle Inspectors through the careers section on the www.ncts.ie

"Customers are advised to keep a copy of their confirmation letter/email with them in order to present it to a member of An Garda Síochána, if required. This letter/email will clearly show that the customer has a confirmed booking or is on the current Priority list waiting for an appointment.

"Car owners are encouraged to check their NCT due date on the NCTS website https://www.ncts.ie/1101 and to either book online or place themselves on the priority list in advance of their expiry date. By doing this, it will ensure they get their car NCT’d."