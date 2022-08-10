KILDARE: Misuse of water hydrant near Newbridge is reported to gardaí

Irish Water said the tampering of a water hydrant on the Naas to Newbridge road has been reported to gardai.

The utility company warned that any unauthorised use of a hydrant will threaten the quality of water to nearby homes and businesses.

Irish Water was responding concerns raised by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy who was contacted about low water pressure in the Borahard are of Newbridge.

A statement by Irish Water said:



"Irish Water is investigating misuse of water at a hydrant in the Newbridge area which is impacting the water supply to a number of estates.

"Gardai have been notified and Kildare County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, are working to reconfigure the network and redirect water supplies to these estates from alternative mains to minimise the impact on the local community.

"Unauthorised use of Fire Hydrants threaten the quality of water delivered to homes and business, and can lower pressure in the water lines required for fire protection."

Dangers of tampering with fire hydrants:

If a fire were to occur there could be insufficient water to fight the fire

The loss of water through hydrants limits the water available to supply homes within the estates

The loss of water also reduces the water pressure in homes

It could lead to the flooding of homes and damage to property

It can also lead to serious damage to the pipes and the hydrants themselves.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council appealed o everyone not to tamper or open fire hydrants without permission and called on members of the public to report details of any such incidents immediately to the Gardai or to Kildare County Council.