KILDARE: Plan to convert part of former Newbridge pub into gaming arcade

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged to convert part of the former Winning Post pub in Newbridge into an amusement and gaming arcade.
An application was submitted to Kildare Co Council to change part of the ground floor from a licensed premises.
The building is located on the corner of Eyre Street and John Street.
Internal changes are also in the designs including new toilets.
Separately, permission has been sought to convert part of the ground floor into an apartment.
Approval is also required to build two apartments on the first floor of the building.
According to the documents lodged with KCC, the date received is listed as August 5, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 8 and September 29. File Photo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.