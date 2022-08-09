Tesco store in Kildare wants to erect solar panels on its roof

FILE PHOTO
Tesco Ireland wants to dozens of solar panels on the roof of its supermarket building in Monread Shopping Centre, Naas.
Planning permission has been sought for almost 2,000 square metres of photovoltaic panels.
The proposed panels equate to over 5000 kilowatts (kWp) peak power.
Planners at Kildare Co Council have several weeks to make a decision on whether to grant or refuse planning permission.
According to the documents lodged with KCC, the date received is listed as August 5, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 8 and September 29. File Photo
