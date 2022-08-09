This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online today!

This week's Leinster Leinster is out now!
This week, we report on worrying figures that up to 26 pubs across Kildare have shut down in the past 16 years.
We also cover the public outcry over an encampment of dozens of vehicles located off the main road between Naas and Newbridge.
We also feature pages of photographs from events such as:
Plus all your Fashion, Property, Motoring and Gardening.
And all the week's Sport including big wins for Naas, Clane and Sarsfields in the Senior Football Championship!
Clogherinkoe Rory Phelan keeps tight hold of procession despite the tackling Chris Fenner St Laurence's in the Joe Mallon SFC clash at St Conleth's Park. Photo: Sean Brilly
Round Towers Jason O'Brien and Johnstown- bridge Tomas Van Englebrechten contest the loose ball in the SFC clash. Photo: Sean Brilly
