Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 9

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne

Kilcullen, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



Brendan Byrne (Kilcullen, County Kildare and late of Dublin and Ballyhaunis, County Mayo – late Byrne’s Pharmacy, Oxmantown Road, Dublin 7) passed away peacefully, on 5th August 2022, at Naas General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Muriel, sons Darren and John, daughters Laura, Antoinette, Clodagh and Fiona, his brothers and sister, grandchildren, and his extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7, on Thursday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Brendan’s Funeral Mass will then take place on Friday at 12.30pm in The Church of the Sacred Heart (The Garrison Church, Arbour Hill) with cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu, if desired, can be made to The Capuchin Day Centre (Donate Here).

The death has occurred of Bernadette Costello (née Flanagan)

Abbey Terrace, Monasterevin Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Ned, Brigid, Mary and Lisann, grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, brother Paudge, sister Brigid, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bernadette rest in peace.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Wednesday until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, at 1:45pm. Condolences can be left in the condolences section below.

Bernadette's Funeral Mass can be viewed at Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare

The death has occurred of Patrick J FARRELL

Naas, Kildare / Cavan



Farrell (Sundays Well, Naas, Co. Kildare, formerly of Cavan and founder of Patrick J Farrell and Company Solicitors) – Aug 8, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, at St. James Hospital, Patrick J, loving husband of the late Loreto (Lorrie), much loved father of Yvonne (Greenan), Brian, Niall, Philip and Rosemary (Meaney) and dear brother of Eileen (Farrelly) and the late Peggy (McGlone) and Desmond; Remembered fondly by his loving, sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Mary, sons-in-law Páraic and Padraig, Philip’s partner Carmel, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, eighteen much loved grandchildren, great-grandchild Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, on Tuesday from 4pm with removal to The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral on Wednesday after 10am Requiem Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Kane

Knockirr, Carbury, Kildare, W91 P2KF



Unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family wife Ann, daughters Helena and Angela, grand-daughters Emily, Sarah and Emma, sons-in-law Vincent and Ger, brothers Con and Seamus, sisters Mary and Bridgie, nephew Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Willie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his Home (Eircode W91P2KF) on Wednesday from 2pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Broadford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below.

Willie's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Kehoe

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Orchard Park, The Curragh. Suddenly, at home.

Son of the late Theresa and sister of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving father Martin, brothers Martin and Michael, sister Rose, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Larry rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later