€200k shed being build by UCD Lyons Farm in Kildare

FILE PHOTO (UCD Lyons Estate)
Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a new building on the UCD Lyons Farm in Celbridge.
Planners approved the construction of the calf rearing shed with underground slatted slurry storage tank.
An outdoor woodchip area is also included in the designs.
The UCD Lyons Farm in the Lyons Estate is aimed at providing students and academics with access to large animal and crop enterprises for the delivery of teaching and research programmes.
UCD said these programmes underpin technical innovation and science-driven education and discovery for the agri-food industry.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €400,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
