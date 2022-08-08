Search

08 Aug 2022

Kildare shoppers will be interested to know that Penneys is opening brand new store in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght

Penneys launches new clothes recycling scheme nationwide

A Penneys outlet (File Photo)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Penneys is to open a new store in The Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght next month. 

The company is also developing a new warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare which is currently under construction.

The doors to the retailer's 37th store in Ireland will open on Thursday, September 15.

Located on the ground floor of The Square Shopping Centre, the new store will have 43,400 square feet of retail space.

The last outlet to open was in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in 2016.

Ground was officially broken in April on the new €75m warehousing and distribution depot being built by Penneys in the Great Connell Road area of Newbridge.

It is expected the hub will have a construction duration of over two years and will be complete by the end of summer 2024.

Penneys said the Newbridge depot will act as an all-island facility creating additional capacity and will serve its stores in on both sides of the Border.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media