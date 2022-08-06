Kildare Property Watch: Five-bedroom Newbridge home in showhouse condition for €595,000

A beautiful five-bedroom detached family home at the Walshestown Meadows development in Newbridge is on the market with a guide price of €595,000.

Walshestown Meadows is a small estate of 19 homes located on the Athgarvan Road, about a mile from Newbridge town. Number 7 is situated in a small cul-de-sac of seven homes, and is an end house on a larger corner site.

Completed in 2019 and spanning circa 2,500 sq ft of spacious, light-filled accommodation, the five-bed, five-bathroom home has underfloor heating to ground floor, nine ft ceilings, an air to water heat pump system, a large cobble loc driveway, paved patio areas, a Kelly interior designed kitchen with integrated appliances and marble worktops, built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms and double glazed windows.

There are landscaped gardens to the front and rear of the house, with hedging, flower beds, a large paved patio area to rear, a metal shed with electricity, a walled in rear garden, a covered walkway to side, plus an outside tap and sockets.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, guest WC, a kitchen/dining/living room and utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, two ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The second floor has a further bedroom and ensuite bathroom, plus attic storage space.

For further information or appointments to view, contact Mark Neylon of Jordan Town and Country on 045 433550, who is guiding €595,000 for the property.