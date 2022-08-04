KILDARE: Missing teenager found "safe and well" after search

Valerija Ivanova
A missing Limerick woman has been located safe and well, according to gardaí.
Valerija Ivanova, aged 17 years, had been last seen on Sunday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact Gardaí.
However officers said yesterday that Valerija was located safe and well and thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.