Kildare people asked to keep eye out for missing teenager (15)

Jody Burns
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Joseph (Jody) Burns, who is missing from Rathmines, Dublin 6 since the August 1.
Jody is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of average build with brown eyes and brown brown hair.
It is unknown what Jody was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jody, is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.