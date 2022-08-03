Athy Youth Café to reopen next week after renovations

Athy Youth Café will relaunch at 1pm on Friday August 12 - International Youth Day 2022 - following significant renovations funded by Kildare County Council and Local Property Tax funding.

Young people in Athy and the surrounding area are invited to come along and check out the space, as well as enjoy the entertainment on offer.

The reopened Athy Youth Café space is managed by InSync, the local youth service in Athy and is now open for bookings for youth groups in the area.

The relaunch event will showcase the refurbished space and the various youth services available in the area.

Young people will have opportunities on the day to sign up to join various youth activities and have their say about what activities they would like to see in the future.

For booking enquiries for Athy Youth Café contact athyyouthcafe@insync.ie and social media channels for the café will be unveiled at the launch, providing up to date information and further details about the café.

