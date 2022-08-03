Kildare children's podcast is nominated for Irish Podcast Awards

Kildare-based children's podcast, KidCast, has been nominated for 'BEST FAMILY PODCAST' by the Irish Podcast Awards.

KidCast is created by kids for kids aged 5-12yrs and is produced by Naas local, Céire O'Donoghue.

Céire is an actor and drama facilitator and also a mum of three who began the podcast during the Covid-19 lockdown keep her kids engaged in homeschool learning.

There is lots of local talent involved in the production including children from the Mercy Convent, Naas; St Corban's and Holy Child Ballycane primary schools.

There is also strong input from students from Theatric's Drama School in Naas, the Leah Moran Stage School in Naas, Newbridge and Kildare, the Brennan Performing Arts School in Leixlip and Maynooth and the Anne Maher School of Ballet in Naas and Newbridge.

The awards ceremony takes place in September but in the meantime KidsCast also has an opportunity to win a separate 'Listener's Choice' award by the public voting here:

https://www.theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote/

To tune in to the latest episode visit www.kidcast.ie or you'll also find KidCast on all major listening apps including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Meanwhile, KidCast is always on the search for co-hosts, newsreaders, feature contributors and more so if you know a child who would like to get involved you can contact info@kidcast.ie or message KidCast Podcast on Facebook.