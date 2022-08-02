KILDARE: New apartments planned for the middle of Newbridge town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for six new apartments in Newbridge.
Being proposed for James' Lane off Eyre Street is a three-storey block with three two-bedroom units and three three-bed duplex units.
Also in the plans is a bicycle store, an access road, car parking and landscaped gardens.
The development has an estimated construction value of €1.4m.
