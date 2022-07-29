St Corban's Cemetery, Naas
There is severe pressure on cemetery space in County Kildare.
That's according to Newbridge councillor Noel Heavey, who called for a pilot project to encourage the sale of single plots rather than double/family plots in cemeteries and graveyards under the control of Kildare County Council.
“It’s not a sexy thing to be planning,” said Cllr Heavey at a KCC meeting on July 25.
But he said the council should make an effort to encourage the sale of single plots.
KCC official Joe Boland said this is done in cemeteries “where we are running low on space.”
Mr Boland also pointed out that three burials can take place in a single plot, depending on ground conditions.
