Two Kildare sites in Newbridge and Rathangan could be first locations for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is looking at building modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in two locations in Kildare.

Lakeside Park in Newbridge and Beachgrove in Rathangan have been earmarked as possible locations. Councillors were sent a brief email two weeks ago by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth informing them of the move. It's understood they have not been briefed yet on the plans. The email said the Office of Public Works (OPW) would be surveying the council owned sites and assessing their suitability.

The government is under pressure to house the incoming refugees and the OPW has been charged with overseeing the construction of these modular homes in locations across the country.

Cllr Mark Stafford said: "Rathangan has a number of Ukrainian refugees and they are very welcome, and we will certainly do all we can to accommodate them. However, the transport network will have to be looked at. They will need access to work and other towns. That would be a concern I would have."

"