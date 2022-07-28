Wicklow pop-up swimming pool gets green light in Blessington

The go ahead has been given for a pop-up swimming pool for Blessington.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted. The pop-up pool is an initiative of the Pool for West Wicklow Campaign and Swim Ireland, and will be in place in Blessington from September.

“This is excellent news for the community in West Wicklow, who have campaigned for a long time for swimming facilities such as this. Whilst only a temporary solution, this joint project between the Pool for West Wicklow Campaign and Swim Ireland will make swimming accessible for the residents of West Wicklow, while also demonstrating the need for the development of local swimming facilities in the area," she said.

“The pop-up pool will be in Blessington for a period of approximately four months and will be of huge benefit to the whole community including schools, sports clubs, community groups and people of all ages. For many this may be their first opportunity to learn how to swim."

Deputy Whitmore said she supported the campaign for the development of a swimming pool and sports complex in West Wicklow both as a councillor and as a TD. She said she is working closely with community groups such as the Pool for West Wicklow campaign and commends the work that they are doing to highlight the need for better facilities in West Wicklow.

"The arrival of the pop-up pool in West Wicklow in September is a great achievement and is a stepping stone towards the development of a permanent swimming pool and sports facilities in the west of the county. There is a huge recreational deficit in West Wicklow which urgently needs to be addressed."