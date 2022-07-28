LATEST: Sections of the M7 to close during morning hours on two dates

Kildare County Council is to close two sections of the M7 on two dates in coming weeks.

The stretch between Junction 12 (The Curragh) and Junction 13 (Kildare Village) in both directions will shut on Sunday, August 21 between 6am to 12 noon.

The stretch between Junction 14 (Monasterevin) and Junction 15 (Portarlington) will also close on Sunday, September 11 from 6am to 12 noon.

The closures are to facilitate overhead power line works across the M7 at the townlands of Curraghfarm and Lughill.

It is envisaged that works will take approximately one day each to complete.

Motorists will be reminded of the closures with least seven days advance notice.

M7 users are advised to use the R445 as the main alternative route.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.