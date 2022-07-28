Search

28 Jul 2022

Council aims to deliver almost 3,000 social and affordable homes across Kildare over five years

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Jul 2022 2:02 PM

Kildare County Council said that almost 3,000 social and affordable homes will be delivered across the county over the next five years.

The Housing Delivery Action Plan sets out how the council and Approved Housing Bodies will provide new social and affordable housing through direct build as well as through turnkey and Part V arrangements.

The action plan outlines a commitment to deliver:

  • 2,416 new social housing homes
  • 226 new affordable homes

The Housing Delivery Action Plan details how the council will achieve the targets set in the national Housing for All policy in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Approved Housing Bodies.

Over the period 2022 – 2026, the local authority aims to deliver a range of housing including mixed-tenure schemes, increase social housing stock and address important issues such as affordability and vacancy.

Speaking at the launch of the action plan, Annette Aspell, Director of Services, Kildare County Council said: “The targets set out in this plan show Kildare County Council’s commitment to delivering social and affordable housing for the county and to playing our part in addressing this national challenge.

“This is an ambitious plan with a series of key objectives to be delivered by 2026. It is our ambition to continue working closely with our Approved Housing Body partners and with the Department of Housing to achieve these targets which will make a significant and positive impact on the supply of social and affordable housing in Kildare.”

This Housing Delivery Action Plan will build on the work already underway delivering on the ground with a total of 952 units delivered across the build, acquisition and leasing programmes in Kildare in 2021. 

In addition, schemes in progress to date this year include:

  • Social Housing Delivery at Flinter’s Field, Athy
  • Social Housing Delivery at Castlefen, Sallins
  • Affordable Cost Rental Delivery at The Paddocks, Newbridge

The Kildare County Council Housing Delivery Action Plan can be viewed in full on the Kildare County Council website.

