Open Day at Portlaiose Garda Station on Saturday with face-painting and ice cream van

Garda Station lantern
The Community Policing Unit at Portlaoise Garda Station is hosting an open day at Portlaoise Garda Station on this Saturday from 12midday to 3pm.
A number of national garda units will be in attendance subject to weather conditions or other operational commitments. These include the Mounted Unit, Dog Unit, Water Unit and Air Support Unit.
Local units will include the Public Order Unit, Scenes of Crime and the Road Traffic Policing Unit.
Members of Portlaoise Garda Station will be on hand to provide tours of the station and crime prevention advice and guidance will be available on the day also.
There will be face painting and treats for the kids and refreshments such as tea and coffee will be available. An ice-cream van will also be in attendance.
To celebrate the centenary of An Garda Síochána, there will be vintage patrol cars and uniforms on display, and also Garda memorabilia.
