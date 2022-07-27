Kildare Co Council considering plan to expand bookies shop in Newbridge

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the expansion of a bookmaker's shop in Newbridge.
BoyleSports has proposed an extension into the Rooney's Cab and Bus Hire premises on Henry Street in the town.
New signage is also planned as part of the development.
Minor internal alterations are in the designs to amalgamate the two premises.
BoyleSports is currently expanding in Kildare town where it acquired the former Southwell's grocery shop on Market Square.
Sallins Cian Grimes holds on to procession as Mark Sherry challenges in the Auld Shebeen Athy IFC, Group A game. Photo: Sean Brilly
