Kildare County Council grants permission for physio clinic in Kilcullen

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for cardiac physiotherapy clinic in Kilcullen.
The single storey building will be located in the Kilcullen Business Campus.
The plans include bicycle and car parking, a refuse storage area, lighting, new pedestrian access with accessible ramp, footpaths and landscaping.
The total floor area is 234.4 square metres.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €600,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
