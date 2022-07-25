Kildare gaming establishment seeks a move to new premises in Naas

A “private members gaming establishment” based in Naas is planning a move to an alternative location in the town.

Kildare County Council is considering an application from Glangan Events Limited, which is based in Portlaoise and was set up earlier this year.

It wants to relocate the existing private members club from Fairgreen to the first floor unit at The Gem in Poplar Square.

The application seeks a change of use of existing first floor restaurants to a “private members gaming establishment with entrance at ground level.”

The application also includes proposed advertising signage on the shop front.

Kildare County Council is due to decide on application by mid-September.

And in the meantime any submissions relating to the application must be made by August 25 to KCC.

Almost four years ago, KCC granted an application for retention permitting the continued use of the first floor at 4 Fairgreen Street as a private members club along with an existing projecting sign.

Read more Kildare news