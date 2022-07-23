Search

23 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Sophisticated style at Walshestown Abbey home

On the market: Beautifully-decorated, spacious family home in Newbridge for €545,000

The property for sale at Walshestown Abbey, Newbridge

23 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Number 29 Walshestown Abbey, Newbridge, is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers for €545,000.

The exquisitely- decorated, sophisticated four-bedroom detached family home comes to market in show house condition, according to the selling agent.

This property offers spacious and comfortable living with accommodation comprising of an entrance hall, family sitting room, an open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, family room, guest WC, four double bedrooms with master en-suite, office and main family bathroom.

This property boasts exceptional private gardens with feature decking, patio and garden pergola area, hardwood double glazed windows, gas heating, a large entrance driveway with ample parking, quality fixtures and fittings throughout and much more.

Walshestown Abbey is located just off the Athgarvan Road on the outskirts of Newbridge town and only a short walk from Curragh Plains.

All shops, shopping centres, schools, banks, pubs, restaurants, churches, golf clubs and sports clubs are within easy reach.

The Arrow train service is available from Newbridge and the motorway is within a five-minute drive.

The property is on the market for €545,000. For further details, contact Leona Donohoe of Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.

