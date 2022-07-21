KILDARE: Naas developer wants to build over 50 new homes in former Malt House in Monasterevin

Over 50 new homes are being planned for the site of the former Malt House on Canal Harbour in Monasterevin.

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Naas-based Clonmel Enterprises Limited for the development.

The Construction Information Services database has estimated the construction value of the proposed 54-unit development at around €12m.

The Malt House and an adjoining building are both protected structures.

The three-storey Malt House dates from 1850 and was refurbished in the 1980s.

The former store manager’s house was built around 1885.

Previous planning applications for this site have been unsuccessful.

In the latest application, it is proposed that The Malt House will be converted into 15 two-bed apartments and six one-bed apartments.

The manager's house will be converted into duplex apartments.

Also on the site, 29 new residential units will be constructed in including 20 three-bed duplex apartments.

Also in the plans is an internal distributor road, car parking spaces, cycle parking and landscaping.