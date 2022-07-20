Council has been given no date for new link road in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has said it has been given no date for the construction of a new link road in Kildare town.
The connecting route between Dublin Road and Melitta Road was part of planning permission granted to Ballymount Properties for a housing development on the Magee Barracks site.
The council said the infrastructure will be "developer driven" and "has been conditioned to be constructed as part of the strategic residential development by Ballymount Properties.
Officials added: "There is currently no timeline as to when this connector road will be constructed by the developer."
The issue was raised at today's Municipal District meeting by mayor of the MD, Cllr Suzanne Doyle.
Ballymount Properties plans to build 375 homes and a neighbourhood centre.
Demolition has already taken place of 17 Army buildings including a range of former barracks buildings, the officers’ mess building and water tower.
