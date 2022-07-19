This week's LEINSTER LEADER is in shops and online TODAY!

This week's Leinster Leader
In this week's Leinster Leader - in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie - we report that the planned €200m Diageo brewery in Newbridge could expand in future years and bring more jobs to the area.
Meanwhile in Naas, there is frustration at the delays in re-opening Naas Shopping Cenre.
We also reveal the number of properties pledged for Ukraininans in County Kildare.
Don't forget to check out our two pages of local jobs!
Plus we have Picture Page Specials on local events such as the Forever Young Festival at Palmerstown House Estate, Irish Oaks weekend at the Curragh, the Leah Moran Stage School Summer Camp, Raheens GAA Summer Camp and and Kildare Animal Foundation Open Day.
Don't forget we have 20 Pages of Sport!
Raheens Jason Earley holds off the challenge of St Laurence's Conor Perse in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC. Photo: Sean Brilly
File Photo: The CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Kinahan and Jim Mansfield Jnr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.