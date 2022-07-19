No pedestrian crossing for busy Kildare road

Sallins Road, Naas.
Kildare County Council has ruled out a pedestrian crossing at The Sycamores residential area on Sallins Road, Naas, the town’s busiest route.
It was sought by Cllr Bill Clear who told a Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 that it's a “dangerous and blind crossing.”
But KCC official Donal Hodgins said that KCC’s traffic management section would not recommend the provision of a standalone zebra crossing at this location.
However the provision of a crossing point at this location can be reviewed as part of a future comprehensive sustainable travel of active travel schemes in that area.
