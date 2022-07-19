A dozen patients on trolleys today in Naas Hospital

There are 12 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Overcrowding is not a problem in hospitals generally today and only four facilities in the eastern region have overcrowding figures in double digits.
For the second day running there is no overcrowding at Portlaoise Hospital while at Tullamore Hospital there are two people on trolleys.
Raheens Jason Earley holds off the challenge of St Laurence's Conor Perse in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC. Photo: Sean Brilly
File Photo: The CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Kinahan and Jim Mansfield Jnr.
