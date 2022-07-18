Naas Hospital
There are four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
This means it is the third least overcrowded public hospital in the eastern region today.
There are no patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital and just one at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.
Portlaoise Hospital has no patients on trolleys and there are three people on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.
