Kildare’s beekeepers to meet at summer school

Experts from the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations study a jar of honey with a flashlight at the last summer school held in Gormanstown, Co Meath in 2019
Beekeepers across County Kildare will gather for their 74th annual summer school in Maynooth University later this month.
The two-day event — organised by the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations (FIBKA) on July 29 and 30 — will hear several lectures from expert speakers.
Dr Mary Coffey from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine will deliver an update on the health status of bees in Ireland and the risks of imported bees.
Dr Keith Browne of NUI Galway will discuss his research work in relation to the traditional Irish Black Bee.
International speakers will include UK apiculture expert Roger Patterson.
There will also be practical talks on honey bee management, pests and diseases, equipment for hives and mead making.
Attendees can also learn how to make fudge and chocolate treats from honey.
The Irish National Honey Show will also be open to the public and will host trade stands and exhibits.
Experts from the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations study a jar of honey with a flashlight at the last summer school held in Gormanstown, Co Meath in 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.