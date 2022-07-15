10 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are ten patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
Tallaght University Hospital also had ten people on trolleys and the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is St Vincent's Hospital where 24 people are without a bed, according to nurses working there.
There are five patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and one at Tullamore Hospital.
