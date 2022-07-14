Search

14 Jul 2022

Fund will bring vacant Kildare homes back into use

Fund will bring vacant Kildare homes back into use

File image

Paul O'Meara

14 Jul 2022

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the updated on progress of the implementation of Housing for All, including the launch of a new €50m Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund which will support bringing vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages back into residential use. 

Since the launch of Housing for All in September, 17,000 new homes have been delivered and we are on track to deliver the 2022 target of 24,600 new homes. The progress report details the delivery of significant measures aimed at addressing viability of home delivery, providing additional supports for first-time buyers and bringing vacant homes back into use. 

She said: “The Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund will benefit those who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their permanent home and become part of the community in the area, furthering the aim to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit, while also functioning as the service, social, cultural and recreational hub for the local community.

“This Fund will be delivered through local authorities who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high. A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before now. 

“The most cost effective and timely option to deliver homes is to use the homes we already have. This fund will help us tackle vacant and under used buildings in our towns and villages, and I look forward to seeing this fund tackling the issue in South Kildare.”

