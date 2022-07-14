More dental services needed for Kildare patients

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has called for increased service provision for medical card patients in South Kildare.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “I am regularly contacted by people who are entitled to dental services under the terms of their medical card, but simply cannot avail of them due to a lack of provision in our area.

“We all know the pain and the difficulty that a dental issue, be it an ache, a broken tooth or a indeed braces can bring, and there is no doubt that they are time sensitive. When something needs to be done, it needs to be done quickly to alleviate discomfort.”

Sen O'Loughlin said figures sourced from the HSE show the number of dentists holding Dental Treatment Services Scheme contracts was 1,082 as of last month. However, figures from the start of this year show just 660 dentists across the country were actively treating medical card patients.

“This number down significantly from 1,660 dentists holding DTSS contract in 2017. We have seen the same demand for dental services, if not an increase in the demand for dental services and at the same time a reduction in provision.”