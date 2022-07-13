KILDARE: Speeding L-driver has car seized at side of road

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were operating a speed checkpoint in Rathangan when officers detected an unaccompanied learner driver speeding.
The driver's car was impounded and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued.
Meanwhile Naas RPU stopped another unaccompanied learner driver at a Checkpoint.
The motorist also tested positive for cannabis and the driver was arrested.
The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
