Kildare hospital plans to build nursing unit

St Vincent's Hospital in Athy
St Vincent’s Hospital Athy has applied for planning permission for a 92 bed Community Nursing Unit.
Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan welcomed the proposed development.
Speaking at her office in Duke Street, Athy, Ms Ryan said:
"I know that there has been a lack of investment in facilities for older people.
"When completed, this will be a state of the art facility which will take on the lessons we have learned from Covid-19 in relation to the care of our older people.
"The development will also include two dementia wards.
I met with the Alzheimers Society of Ireland last week and have joined them in their call for the government to invest €19 million in infrastructure and community support for people affected by dementia."
