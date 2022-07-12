Search

12 Jul 2022

Costa del Kildare! Predictions of nearly 30 degrees next week

Parts of the Midlands including Kildare in store for 29 degrees next week / Chart: meteologix.com

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

12 Jul 2022 12:12 PM

Kildare could be basking in temperatures of nearly 30 degrees Celsius next weekend, according to Carlow Weather expert Alan O'Reilly.

O'Reilly said: "Latest weather charts show that hot plume of air next weekend into Monday the 18th with up to 29c possible in Ireland and up to 39 degrees in England."

He added; "We have a few cooler few days to come first but that kind of heat is not normal for this part of the world!"

"Spain and Portugal will see temperatures up to 45 C tomorrow and Wednesday and France could see up to 46 C next Monday."

Meanwhile the Irish Weather Online Facebook Page said Sunday could see highs of  25 to 29 C.

It added that [we] "could see 30 C at Shannon or one or two other hot spots while Dublin [will see] around 25 C due to a weak sea breeze."

Met Eireann also said that temperatures should reach up to 25 degrees on Saturday. 

Forecasters added: "Sunday and early next week look to bring plenty of dry and warm weather, with daytime maximum temperatures possibly reaching the high 20s."

In July last year, temperatures reached 30.1 degrees in Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

A Status Orange high temperature warning was in place at the time for some counties.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle, on June 26th, 1887.

