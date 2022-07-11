Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Thera re 16 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are six patients being treated on trolleys while at Tullamore Hospital the figure is four.
Nationally, 454 people were reported to be on trolleys today having been admitted to hospitals through accident and emergency departments.
