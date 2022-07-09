Kildare Animals in Need: Kittens seeking their forever homes

We featured Aussie recently in our weekly article. We were looking for a new home for this Australian Kelpie who has high energy and needs lots of mental and physical activity to keep his active mind busy.

We are delighted that he has been adopted by a person who can offer him the perfect environment for a happy life. Vicki McCarron runs the Wexford Clever Canine Club and already owns a female Kelpie called Kelly. Both dogs are now best friends and they spend long hours running on the beach every day in Fethard On Sea. Vicki renamed her new arrival Ben and has introduced him to agility classes and a training programme which he is thriving on.

Ben and Kelly living the good life

The Australian Kelpie originated around 1870 and played a major role in the development of the sheep and wool industry in Australia. Descended from the British and Scottish working Collies and crossed with the native Dingo they were popular for their natural herding abilities and sheer energy to keep working in hot conditions.

This really was the perfect home for this beautiful dog.

Kittens need homes

We have some beautiful kittens ready to go to new homes. We have a great variation in colours and when they are ready to be adopted they will have received their first vaccination, flea and worm dose. They will also have been microchipped. Pleae call Elaine on 089 4588162 for more information about these lovely kittens.

