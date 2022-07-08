Search

08 Jul 2022

Judge makes renewed call for a second appointment to the bench in Kildare

Paul O'Meara

08 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Sitting judge Desmond Zaidan has made another call for a second judge to be appointed to the County Kildare administrative area, which includes parts of west Wicklow.

A large number of cases are adjourned from most District Court sittings which take place in Naas Courthouse, the principal court venue in the county.

Judge Desmond Zaidan that TDs are "quite happy" to increase the number of TDs in individual constituencies on the basis of population increases “but they won’t see the wood for the trees to appoint more judges.”

He said he deals with 1,000 or more cases a week including ex-parte applications (mainly Family Law cases).

He added that despite the population increase in the area, there is still just a single District Court judge and this has not changed since the 1950s.

He said that when “things go wrong everybody will be diving for cover” but people will be blaming him if cases aren’t processed.

Adjourning one case to November 23, he said it was unlikely that it would be reached on that date.

