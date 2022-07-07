Developer wants to build 49 more homes in Kildare town

File photo
With several building projects currently underway in Kildare town, another 49 homes could be in the pipeline with a new application due from Thoval Properties Ltd.
The company wants to start construction on 3.34 hectares east of the R415 in the townlands of Kildare and Whitelands East.
The project includes four one-bed duplex units, two two-bed duplex units, and four three-bed duplex units in two three storey blocks. The development, if approved, would also see 12 three-bed semi-detached two-storey houses, 26 four-bed three-storey houses and one four-bed detached home constructed. The application is due to be submitted to Kildare County Council in the coming days.
