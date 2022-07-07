BREAKING: Kildare mental health charity announces it is closing

The Newbridge-based charity HOPE (D) has announced that it is closing at the end of August after nearly 20 years in operation.

The organisation, which supports people struggling with mental health and those bereaved by suicide, said that the rising cost of overheads and the lack of fundraising opportunities due to Covid-19 has forced it to make the decision to wind up its services.

Speculation that HOPE (D), which was founded in 2003, may be closing had emerged on social media in recent days.

A statement on behalf of HOPE (D) said:

It is with profound sadness and deep regret that we have come to the conclusion that we must close down the Charity from the end of August. Hope(D) was a place for people to find support in times of crisis and a community hub for our volunteers and anyone wishing to drop in for a quick chat or a cup of tea.

This is not a decision we have made lightly and not a decision that we ever wanted to make. Still, unfortunately, it is a decision we have had to make.

We want to assure the public that every effort has been made to maintain the service and access funding from all possible sources.

However, with COVID over the last two years preventing us from being able to fundraise properly and the rising cost of our overheads, it has become clear that our service is unfortunately unsustainable.



We understand that the fact we are closing is already out in the public domain, and this is something we never wanted until we were ready. As an organisation, we have a duty of care to those accessing our service before anyone else. So we needed to ensure that that news came from us and their counsellors to provide the best possible outcome for them.



Since beginning the process of closure, we have engaged with other services to take over our waiting list and are working to remain open long enough to finish out with those clients already accessing our service so that no one will be left behind. We have also worked with other organisations to ensure the best possible outcome for those that need it most.



As an organisation, we would like to thank everyone that has helped along the way; our fundraisers, our volunteers, our board members past and present and those who have fought alongside us to stay open for as long as we have.



Hope(D) would particularly like to thank all the counsellors who have worked with the organisation, both past and present. Their dedication, passion and support to those in crisis has been the back bone of the organisation.

Lives have been saved and families have been supported through times of extreme crisis. Hope(D) acknowledges the tremendous work they have done in our community to date and will continue to do in different ways in the future.