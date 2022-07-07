Attention Kildare walkers and joggers: Punchestown to close to public to cater for large events

Punchestown racecourse today requested that the public make alternative walking and recreation arrangements for the coming weeks as the venue’s events and show schedule gathers pace.

Since March 2020 the Punchestown gates have remained open to the community offering a safe recreation space during the pandemic.

Now, in the interest of health and safety the management have turned to those who avail of the venue's walking route to request that they make alternative arrangements. The entire site will be closed to the public, with the exception of HSE facilities, until further notice.

General Manager Conor O’Neill explained: “We were delighted to see so many neighbours and members of the local community sharing the special space that Punchestown provides. It was a rough few years but we all did what we could to help each other out. For the most part people are so grateful and it has introduced a whole new community to the racecourse. As you can appreciate to run and maintain a venue as huge as Punchestown costs plenty so we welcome these revenue generating events to keep the show on the road and contribute to the local economy”.

O’Neill continued “As we said during the festival that was behind closed doors, we never thought we’d be asking people to stay away from Punchestown but we just need a few weeks to get back to business and request that people make alternative arrangements until further notice”.

The HSE facilities will remain unaffected by this and the public are advised to visit www.hse.ie or HSE social platforms to check out opening times.

The next event taking place at Punchestown is the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show on July 13 and 14 from 10am to 6pm daily.

Tickets can be purchased from www.ftmta.ie Children under 12 years of age go free. Regular ticket price €25. Student/OAP €20.