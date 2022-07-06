BREAKING: Lucky Kildare shopper wins fantastic €500k on a €20 scratch card

Steve's Daybreak in Newbridge
A Kildare player won the top prize of €500,000 on a €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card.
The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, purchased their scratch card at Steve’s Daybreak, Main Street, Newbridge.
Spending plans have already been made and the winner is looking forward to sharing her new-found fortune with her family once the dust settles on their win.
Meanwhile, excitement is already building throughout the country as Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €230million.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales in-store, through the National Lottery app or online at www.lottery.ie.
