BREAKING: Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €9,000 seized by Kildare gardaí

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. File photo.
Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of over €9,000 has been seized by gardaí in Kildare.
The announcement follows after gardaí arrested and charged a male aged in his 20s following the seizure of drugs in Kildare town on Monday, July 4, 2022.
At approximately 5.30pm on Monday, gardaí in Kildare stopped a vehicle on the Nurney Road in Kildare and conducted a search of the vehicle.
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €980 as well as a sum of cash was located.
The suspected cocaine that was seized. Pic: An Garda Síochana
The male driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He was later charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court at a later date.
FOLLOW-UP
Gardaí told the Leinster Leader that a subsequent search was conducted at a properties in Kildare yesterday evening.
During these searches, suspected cannabis herb was seized with an estimated street value of over €9,000.
All drugs will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.
Pic Supplied: (L-R) Prof Brian Donnellan, VP and Engagement & Innovation at the Innovation Value Institute, Prof Eeva Leinonen, President of MUI, Minister Robert Troy, and Dr Martin Curley of the HSE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.