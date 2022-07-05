Search

05 Jul 2022

Kildare teenager who died in traffic collision is laid to rest

Kildare teenager who died in traffic collision is laid to rest

The late Alex Helps / PHOTO: ST JOHN'S AMBULANCE NORTH KILDARE

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Jul 2022 12:40 PM

A teenager who died after he was struck by a car while out walking in Celbridge was laid to rest on Monday.
Alex Helps (17) was transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown following the tragic incident but later passed away.
The student at Celbridge Community School was walking on Aghards Road in Celbridge when the collision happened before 12 noon on Thursday last.
Alex is being mourned by his parents Jo and Graham, brother Adam and grandparents Hanne and the late Anne and George.
He will also be sadly missed by his girlfriend Estimee as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives including his close circle of friends.
Alex was a popular member of St John’s Ambulance North Kildare Division.
A statement from the group said: “Alex’s energetic personality, immensely funny sense of humour and so many funny stories will be sadly missed amongst all of us in North Kildare and across the wider organisation. Anyone who trained or worked alongside Alex was always left laughing and smiling. His dedication to his training and delivery of his skills were second to none and therefore was well respected by his fellow cadets, cadet leaders and members of our adult division.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jo, Graham, Adam, extended family and friends at this most difficult time.”
Alex’s funeral mass took place in St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday and he was later laid to rest in Newlands Cross Cemetery.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users travelling in the area of the Aghards Road in Celbridge on June 30 with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800 or 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

